TinCaps Fall in Road Trip Finale

MIDLAND, Mich. - The TinCaps dropped their road trip finale Sunday at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 6-1.

The 'Caps remain in second place in the Midwest League's East Division second-half standings with 12 games left in the regular season.

Great Lakes (26-28, 71-48) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a bunt single by third baseman Kenneth Betancourt. With two outs, shortstop Alex Freeland hit a soft blooper into left center that dropped down in open space, scoring two more to give the Loons a 3-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (29-25, 61-59) responded with a run in the fourth when first baseman Carlos Luis smacked a sharp ground ball into center field, scoring left fielder Tyler Robertson.

Both Robertson and Luis recorded two hits in the game. Shortstop Jarryd Dale added a double in the eighth.

In the fifth, Great Lakes added to the lead with Freeland's RBI single off the wall. Later in the eighth, with two out, right fielder Damon Keith crushed a two-run homer over the left center-field wall, pushing the lead to 6-1.

Starting righty Victor Lizarraga (No. 15 Padres prospect) matched his season high with six strikeouts across five innings.

Fort Wayne finished just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The 'Caps kick off their final six-game homestand of the year on Tuesday when they welcome the South Bend Cubs.

Next Game: Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. South Bend (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Edwuin Bencomo

Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Santana

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

