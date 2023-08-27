Captains Shut Down Sky Carp 2-0

BELOIT- The Beloit Sky Carp were limited to just three hits in Sunday afternoon's 2-0 loss to Lake County.

The Captains scored single runs in the second and eighth innings to take home the victory, their fifth in the previous six games in the series.

Beloit starting pitcher Alex Williams was terrific, allowing just one run in five innings of work while striking out seven. Kyle Crigger was also terrific out of the bullpen, completing two scoreless frames.

It was a festive Sunday at the ballpark, with the final Copa de la Diversion contest taking place and a large contingent out from Beloit College. The crowd of 2,699 enjoyed the perfect temperatures.

The Sky Carp will take Monday off before welcoming in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the final home series of the season beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

