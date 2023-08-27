Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Start)

Sunday, August 27, 2023lGame # 54 (120)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (24-29, 55-63) at Dayton Dragons (27-26, 60-59)

RH Mitch Myers (1-5, 5.38) vs. RH Carson Rudd (4-6, 5.16)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 3, Dayton 2. Lansing won their third straight game in the series by the identical score of 3-2. In all three games, Dayton left the tying run in scoring position. On Saturday, the Dragons did not have a hit until the eighth inning, when they trailed 3-0, but they rallied with two runs in the eighth and had a chance in the ninth with men at first and third with two outs, but they could not deliver the big hit. Dayton starter Chase Petty struck out seven in four innings, allowing one unearned run.

Current Series (August 22-27 vs. Lansing): Dayton is 2-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .206 batting average; 3.6 runs/game; 3 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 3.20 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 13 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 24 games is batting .333, collecting seven home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 11 games is batting .333 with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 runs batted in.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .311 with six home runs and a .958 OPS.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman over his last four games: 12.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 20, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-1, 7.36) at Great Lakes TBA

Wednesday, August 30 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 4.79) at Great Lakes TBA

Thursday, August 31 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-6, 4.07) at Great Lakes TBA

Friday, Sept. 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.61) at Great Lakes TBA

Saturday, Sept. 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 1.95) at Great Lakes TBA

Sunday, Sept. 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd at Great Lakes TBA

