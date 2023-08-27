Kernels Pop Cubs 7-1 in Finale to End Series

South Bend, IN - In the series finale between the South Bend Cubs and Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday afternoon from Four Winds Field, Cedar Rapids concluded their season series against South Bend with a 7-1 final, a game in which the Kernels never trailed. With the loss for the Cubs, South Bend has been eliminated from playoff contention in the second half of the Midwest League season.

South Bend lost the series four games to two, and it was the Kernels with a big 1st inning to get the game rolling. The Cubs sent hard throwing righty Michael Arias to the mound in his third straight Sunday afternoon start. Cedar Rapids immediately picked up a double from Noah Miller to begin the game, followed by a walk. Former Tennessee Volunteer Jorel Ortega hammered them in on a two-run single, and it was the Kernels with the quick lead.

Later, Andrew Cossetti tripled in Ortega, and it was a 3-0 Kernels advantage. Arias brought some good stuff to the mound, with his inner-cut fastball picking him up three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Out of the bullpen, Max Bain allowed a run in two innings pitched as he struck out two. Offensively, it was a multi-hit day for Kevin Alcántara. Luis Verdugo also stayed red hot at the dish, crushing his second home run in three games, and also drawing a walk.

In the month of August, the 22-year-old Verdugo has hit .375 with three home runs and 12 RBI. With the homer on Sunday, he is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Sheldon Reed and Derek Casey also worked two innings each out of the bullpen, with a singular tally surrendered by each.

Cedar Rapids put together 10 base hits, and they took the series win as they are already playoff bound from winning the Midwest League West Division's first half.

South Bend has two regular season series to go. Next, they'll travel to Fort Wayne for six games beginning on Tuesday night against the TinCaps at Parkview Field. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:35 PM.

