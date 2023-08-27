Chiefs Walk off with Series Win

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs won in walk-off fashion for the third time in the series and 11th time this season, defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 in 10 innings Sunday at Dozer Park.

Down 4-3 entering the bottom of the 10th facing Jordan Marks, Jeremy Rivas laid down a SAC bunt to move Alex Iadisernia to third. Ramon Mendoza followed with a single to tie the game. Peoria then benefited from two miscues by the Whitecaps infield. R.J. Yeager hit a ground ball to shortstop, where Gage Workman threw to second baseman Luke Gold, who dropped the ball to allow pinch runner Darlin Moquete to reach third. After that, Nathan Church hit a high chopper to first baseman Austin Murr, who needed to flip to Gold covering first. But Gold couldn't find the bag, loading the bases for Jimmy Crooks. Marks walked Crooks to bring in the game-winning run.

Crooks went 2-for-4 with two RBI. He drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against West Michigan starter Wilkel Hernandez. Yeager led off the inning with a single. After stealing second base, Crooks drove him in with a single to make it 1-0. After a Chris Rotondo double, Osvaldo Tovalin hit a SAC fly which made it 2-0.

West Michigan tied the game at two in the top of the third against Peoria starter Inohan Paniagua. The Whitecaps put runners on second and third with nobody out. Gage Workman grounded out to first which plated a run. Two batters later, Eliezer Alfonzo singled in a run to knot the score at two.

The Whitecaps took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth when Brady Allen went deep off Paniagua. It was Allen's fourth home run of the series.

Paniagua finished five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking two and fanning five.

Hernandez completed five innings as well, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one and punching out five.

Nathanael Heredia and Gustavo Rodriguez combined for three scoreless innings to allow Peoria to tie the score in the bottom of the eighth.

Mendoza led off the frame with a double. Two batters later, he scored on a Nathan Church single to even the score at three.

Mendoza finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, finishing the series 12-for-21 with three RBI.

The game went to extra innings after a scoreless ninth. Joseph King was able to get a double play, but balked with Workman on third which plated the go ahead run.

Despite the balk, King ended up getting the win, working two innings of relief. Marks was tagged with the loss.

The Chiefs improve to 64-56 and 31-23 in the second half. West Michigan falls to 62-56 and 30-23 in the latter half.

Peoria's magic number is now seven and will continue its push to the postseason on Tuesday when the Chiefs hit the road to play the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

