Timbers2 Visit Cascadia Rival Tacoma Sunday

June 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

It's MLS NEXT Pro after dark as Timbers2 visits rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday night at 8 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the match live on YouTube.

Timbers2 close out a three-game road stretch on Sunday with a visit to Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance at Starfire Sports Complex; kickoff is 8 p.m. (Pacific). A live stream is available on YouTube.

How To Watch

Watch Sunday's showdown on YouTube or at MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Storyline

Timbers2 captured its first road win of the 2024 campaign on Wednesday, with a 3-2 victory at MNUFC 2. On the road this season, Timbers2 had recorded results in five of its seven matches. The team currently sits eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 4-4-6 (20pts); the top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason.

