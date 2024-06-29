Late Game-Winner Gives Atlanta United 2-1 Win Against Toronto FC
June 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Atlanta United 2 News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United defeated Toronto FC 2-1 in dramatic fashion Saturday night in front of 42,568 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jamal Thiaré scored in the 97th minute to steal three points for Atlanta. Thiago Almada also scored his sixth goal of the season.
Tied at 1-1 with seconds remaining before the final whistle, Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran caught a cross from Tristan Muyumba and fell to his knees, lying on top of the ball. While players from both teams retreated to midfield for the assumed final kick of the match, Thiaré turned toward the endline for a sip of water next to the goal. Unaware Thiaré was hiding behind him, Gavran dropped the ball to the ground while scanning the field. Thiaré immediately stole the ball, dribbled away from Gavran and slotted a shot into an empty net, sending the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd into a frenzy. It marked the third-latest game-winning goal in club history.
The match began with both sides fighting for control and Toronto appeared to take the lead through Lorenzo Insigne in the 25th minute. After a Federico Bernardeschi shot was blocked on the right side, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty followed the play and sent a first-time cross to the back post where Insigne headed in a goal. However, after video review, Insigne was ruled offside on the cross.
Atlanta pushed for the go-ahead goal and found the back of the net in first-half stoppage time. Gavran sent a clearance toward midfield where Jay Fortune gathered a second ball and played it back. Derrick Williams quickly threaded a ball through Toronto's midfield to find Almada on the left side where he played a give-and-go with Daniel Ríos and darted toward goal. One-on-one with Gavran, Almada fired a low shot inside the left post and handed Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the second minute of added time.
Toronto, however, struck back in the opening minute of the first half through Bernardeschi. Insigne sent a long diagonal ball to the right wing where his fellow countryman where Bernardeschi brought it down, dribbled toward goal and cut the ball on his favored left foot before curling a shot to the far post to level the match in the 46th minute.
Williams nearly regained the lead for Atlanta in the 50th minute. Brooks Lennon sent an out-swinging cross near the penalty area where Williams attacked and cleverly redirected on frame with his right boot toward the far post and forced a diving save from Gavran.
After checking into the match in the 59th minute, Thiaré quickly gave the Atlanta attack a spark and forced a saved from Gavran in the 62nd minute with a strong shot from the edge of the 18-yard box. The second half gave way to a physical contest with each side searching for a game-winner. Stian Gregersen was shown a yellow for a hard foul in the 72nd minute, and was later subbed out after sustaining an injury on the play.
One of Atlanta's best chances to score came in the 84th minute when Lennon sent a cross from the right side to the back post, but it was slightly high for Thiaré to steer his header on frame.
Atlanta United (6-8-6, 24 points) returns to action Wednesday, July 3 when it travels to face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium (7:45 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FS1, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 15-12 Toronto
Shots on target: 5-4 Atlanta
Corner kicks: 6-2 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 16-10 Atlanta
xG: 3.2-1.6 Atlanta
Possession: 51-49 Toronto
Passing accuracy: 87-86 Toronto
Scoring
ATL - Thiago Almada (Daniel Ríos) 45'+2'
TOR - Federico Bernardeschi (Insigne) 46'
ATL - Jamal Thiare 90'+7'
Disciplinary
ATL - Jay Fortune 48'
TOR - Kevin Long 52'
ATL - Stian Gregersen 72' Notes
Jamal Thiaré scored his fifth goal of the season
Thiaré's goal was the third-latest game-winning goal in club history
Thiago Almada scored his sixth goal of the season
Daniel Ríos recorded his first assist with Atlanta United
Brooks Lennon made his 150th appearance for Atlanta United in all competitions
Attendance: 42,568
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Derrick Williams
D: Stian Gregersen (Ronald Hernandez - 75')
D: Brooks Lennon
D: Noah Cobb
D: Caleb Wiley
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Thiago Almada
M: Jay Fortune (Bartosz Slisz - 58')
F: Xande Silva (Tyler Wolff - 90')
F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - 58')
Substitutes not used:
Quentin Westberg
Josh Cohen
Dax McCarty
Efrain Morales
Luke Brennan
TORONTO FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Luka Gavran
D: Kevin Long
D: Nicksoen Gomis
D: Raoul Petretta (Shane O'Neill - 90')
M: Matty Longstaff
M: Derrick Etienne Jr.
M: Deybi Flores
F: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Kosi Thompson - HT)
F: Federico Bernardeschi
F: Lorenzo Insigne (c) (Kobe Franklin - 76')
F: Prince Owusu (Sigurd Rosted - 67')
Substitutes not used:
Aime Mabika
Cassius Mailula
Greg Ranjitsingh
Deandre Kerr
Markus Cimermancic
OFFICIALS
Marcos DeOliveira (referee), Corey Rockwell (assistant), Adam Wienckowski (assistant), Alejo Calume (fourth), Sorin Stoica (VAR), Claudiu Badea (AVAR)
