NYRB II Hosts Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, June 30 at MSU Soccer Park

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (6-6-3, 23 pts.) host Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, June 30 at MSU Soccer Park on the campus of Montclair State University. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York is coming off a 4-1 victory over Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II. This was New York's fifth road win of the season, which ranks tied for first in MLS NEXT Pro. Midfielders Malick Dembele and Rafael Mosquera both scored their first career MLS NEXT Pro goals in the victory. Dembele has recorded three goal contributions in his last four appearances.

Columbus Crew 2 are on a three-match unbeaten streak and currently sit seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. This will be the third meeting between the two clubs this season, which each team winning one match a piece. Red Bulls II hold the advantage in the all-time series with a 2-1-1 mark. Forward Frank Ssebufu, who scored his first goal of the season in the 4-1 victory on Wednesday, has tallied one goal and one assist in three career appearances against Columbus.

NYRB II won their last home match on June 9 against Toronto FC, 2-1, which was their first home win of the season. They will be looking for back-to-back home wins for the first time this season.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II remain home to face off against Atlanta United 2 for the first time this season at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday, July 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

