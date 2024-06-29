Inter Miami CF II Takes on Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium

Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action as the boys return home to take on Atlanta United 2. The game will be at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Inter Miami CF II is looking to get back to winning ways, after Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium. The match highlighted forward Ryan Carmichael's fourth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Inter Miami II currently stands at 18 points this season with a record of five wins, six losses and three draws so far this 2024 regular season.The Herons will take on Atlanta United 2 for what will be the first and only matchup between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. In all, Inter Miami II has recorded two wins, three losses and two draws in home fixtures at Chase Stadium this regular season.

