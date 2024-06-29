Brown Hat-Trick Leads Sky Blues in Rout of Nashville Wolves

June 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC Women played its penultimate match of the season on the road to Nashville Wolves and won convincingly 7-2 thanks largely to a hat-trick from Riley Brown and a brace by Annalisa Vincent.

Head Coach Tom Halsall, who opted to stick with the 3-5-2 from last time out, made four changes to the starting line-up from the defeat to Decatur FC last weekend, with Brooke Alvarez, Billie Jean Davies, Betha Pucek and Riley Brown coming in for Lilly Kate Varino, Janne Van Brummelen, Eleonora Franco and Juliette Lucas.

Vincent brought momentum from the last match, in which she scored the lone goal for the Sky Blues, into this one and scored the game's first two goals in the first half. Her second goal (watch below) was particularly impressive as she volleyed into the top corner.

A Brown header and a long-distance strike from Academy product Brooke Bolton before the end of the first half saw the Sky Blues take a dominating 4-1 lead into the break.

Brown started the second half how she ended the first and scored 11 minutes in for her second of the evening. New Zealand youth international Juliette Lucas added a sixth for CFC Women before Brown capped off the goalscoring spree by completing her hat-trick.

"It's a lovely result," said Halsall. "We're very pleased with it. Obviously we'd love to have got the clean sheet, but no complaints about scoring seven goals. The players responded well. Riley Brown and Annalisa Vincent really stood out tonight. It was a good night overall, and lots of positives to take. It gives us good momentum going into the final game on Saturday."

Chattanooga FC Women sits in sixth place in the WPSL Southeast Conference and will close out the 2024 season with a trip to Atlanta Fire United on Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Pinecrest Academy Stadium Field.

Box Score:

FC Nashville Wolves (0W-8L-0D, 0 pts.) - Chattanooga FC Women (2W-5L-0D, 6 pts.)

Tyler Beasley Soccer Complex | Nashville, Tenn.

Final Score:

FCNW: 2

CFCW: 7

Line-up:

CFCW starters: Brooke Alvarez, Anna Land (C), Abbey Marak, Hannah Opie, Bailie Dull, Kaitlyn Gauze, Billie Jean Davies, Betha Pucek, Ciara Casamento, Annalisa Vincent, Riley Brown

Substitutes: Lilly Kate Varino, Sage Samelli, Heather Allen, Brady Livingston, Juliette Lucas, Summer Hernandez, Tallulah Lafferty, Brooke Bolton

Head Coach: Tom Halsall

