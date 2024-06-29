Revolution II Visit FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday

June 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - New England Revolution II (4-8-2; 16 pts.) are on the road to take on FC Cincinnati 2 (4-5-3; 17 pts.) on Sunday night at NKU Soccer Stadium. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET, with Sean Saint Jacques calling the action on calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England enters this weekend's contest following a 5-3 loss to Crown Legacy FC last Sunday at Southern New Hampshire University's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. After the visitors took a commanding 5-0 lead, Revolution ended the night on a positive note with three tallies in the second half. New England's three-goal second half to close last weekend's contest matched its season high for goals scored in a half.

Forward Alex Monis led the attacking efforts with his second two-goal performance of the season. Monis' brace last weekend placed him in a tie with forward Marcos Dias, who returned to action following a three-game injury absence, for the team lead in goals scored at five. Dias and Monis are also tied for fifth-most goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro.

Monis converted on assists from forward Patrick Leal, who owns four helpers this season, and defender Eric Klein, a Revolution Academy product. Klein has collected 12 appearances, including nine starts, this season. Defender Tiago Suarez netted his first professional goal in the match, scoring on a corner kick delivered by first-team midfielder Joshua Bolma.

Last weekend's contest also featured the professional debut of Revolution Academy midfielder Joshua Partal, who became the 36th Academy player to earn professional minutes with New England's second team since the program's inaugural season in 2020. The 17-year-old from Bangor, Maine posted a 23-minute shift off the bench in his first professional appearance.

Revolution II and FC Cincinnati 2 will meet for the second of three encounters this season in Sunday's match. The rivals are tied 2-2-1 in the all-time series, with FC Cincinnati 2 defeating New England 2-1 in the most recent meeting on April 10. FC Cincinnati 2 is coming off a 2-1 victory over Huntsville City FC, with goals from forwards Guilherme Santos and Mboma Dem.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST FC CINCINNATI 2

Revolution II has recorded 25 assists this season and 76 shots on target this season (both T-4th in MLS NEXT Pro).

F Alex Monis and F Marcos Dias are pacing New England's attack with five goals each (T-5th most in MLS NEXT Pro).

D Tiago Suarez scored his first professional goal in last weekend's match vs. Crown Legacy.

M Gevork Diarbian leads his team in shots and shots on target. The Cranston, R.I. native currently ranks third in the league with 35 shot attempts and 17 shots on target.

F Malcolm Fry could suit up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance on Sunday.

M/D Eric Klein is one start away from 10 for the season. The Revolution Academy player featured on the scoresheet last weekend with an assist.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #15

New England Revolution II vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Sunday, June 30, 2024

6:00 p.m. ET

NKU Soccer Stadium (Highland Heights, Ky.)

WATCH

MLSNEXTPro.com

TALENT

Sean Saint Jacques

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.