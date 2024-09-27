Timbers2 Push for a Playoff Spot, Visit Real Monarchs on Sunday

MLS NEXT Pro

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







With two matches remaining in the regular season, it's all-in for Timbers2 in the hunt for the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. T2 visits Real Monarchs on Sunday at 6 p.m. (Pacific). Watch it live on MLSNEXTPro.com or YouTube.

Timbers2 earned a big result against Ventura County a dozen days ago in a crucial, 2-1 comeback win that kept them in the hunt for one of the two final Western Conference playoff spots. Timbers2 travels to the Wasatch Front for a matchup with Real Monarchs on Sunday; kickoff is 6 p.m. (Pacific).

Timbers2 and Real Monarchs are both contesting for one of conference's final playoff berths. Check out the MLS NEXT Pro standings.

How to Watch

Watch Sunday's match live on MLSNextPro.com or YouTube.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (7-9-10, 35pts) pulled out an extraordinary come-from-behind victory on Sept. 17 over Ventura County, earning a 2-1 win with less than 15 minutes remaining in regulation. The three points breathed life into Timbers2's postseason quest, keeping them in the fight for the two remaining postseason seeds in the West.

Whitecaps FC 2 and Dynamo 2 both currently occupy playoff positions, and Timbers2 sits below the playoff line by just a single point.

MLS NEXT Pro playoff clinching scenarios for this weekend

Real Monarchs (8-12-6, 34pts) have moved their match from Zions Bank Stadium to America First Field, where Real Salt Lake played the Timbers just last weekend. The hosts are currently riding a four-match unbeaten streak (2-0-2), with their two wins coming against playoff teams. Real Monarchs are just two points back of the playoff line - one point behind Timbers2 in the table.

T2 and Real Monarchs have clashed twice in the 2024 regular season, with both matches ending in draws. Real Monarchs earned the PK shootout additional point in both matches.

