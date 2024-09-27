Huntsville City FC to Visit Carolina Core FC Sunday, September 29

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the first of its final two-match road swing of the season on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT when it faces Carolina Core FC at Truist Point in High Point, N.C.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Sunday's match will be the third between Huntsville City FC and Carolina Core FC this season. The Boys in Blue are unbeaten against Core this season, earning a 4-1 win on June 1 at Truist Point and a 1-1 draw on June 28 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Since June 1, Huntsville is 4W-3L-1SOW on the road, outscoring its opponents 18-14 and averaging more than two goals per match.

Defender Joey Skinner and midfielder Jony Bolaños are no stranger to the High Point, N.C. area. Skinner played one season collegiately at UNC Greensboro before transferring to Clemson University, while Bolaños played three seasons at High Point University, earning All-Big South conference honors twice.

Midfielder Ollie Wright will become the first Boy in Blue to make 50 appearances for Huntsville City FC in his next outing. Fellow midfielder Jony Bolaños will become the second player to hit the half-century mark if he plays in both of the last two games of this season.

Fans who cannot make it out to North Carolina for Sunday's match can see it at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805). Attendees can enjoy Yellowhammer Gold and "The Adventures of Tom Seltzer", a hard Honey Lemon seltzer, for $5 a pint all afternoon.

