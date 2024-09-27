FC Cincinnati 2 Face New York City FC II with Chance to Clinch Eastern Conference

September 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Queens, New York on Sunday, September 29 to face New York City FC II at Belson Stadium in their final road match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Orange and Blue close out the regular season schedule with 'Soccer Sunday' at TQL Stadium on Sunday, October 6, against Orlando City B at 1 p.m. ET. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with a number of family friendly activities and a meet and greet with FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion. Tickets start at just $5 and can be purchased here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at NEW YORK CITY FC II - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 - 7 P.M. ET - BELSON STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

PLAYING FOR THE TOP SPOT - FC Cincinnati 2 have the opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win against New York City. In addition to earning three points against NYC, Philadelphia Union II - who trail the Orange and Blue by two points entering the weekend - will need to drop at least one point against Atlanta United 2.

Should Philadelphia lose to Atlanta on Sunday, the Orange and Blue could secure the top spot with a shootout win.

A NEW YORK REUNION - FC Cincinnati 2 captain Nico Benalcazar will head back to face New York City for the first time since joining the Orange and Blue at the start of the 2024 season. Benalcazar faced his former club once this season at Scudamore Field in a 1-1 draw and converted on a penalty in the shootout. Benalcazar featured in 33 matches for NYC over two seasons where he scored three goals and added three assists.

SCORING FIRST - The Orange and Blue have scored first in 12 of 26 games this season. When finding the opening goal of the match, FC Cincinnati 2 are perfect, holding a 12-0-0 record. Seven different players have scored first for the Orange and Blue with Kenji Mboma Dem having done so four times.

GETTING IT DONE ON BOTH ENDS - Defender Brian Schaefer headed home his second goal of the season Sunday against Huntsville City FC and played 90 minutes in the Orange and Blue's seventh shutout performance of the year. Schaefer has started in all seven of those matches and leads MLS NEXT Pro in clearances (83) and ranks third in minutes played (2,250) among MLSNP defenders.

SCOUTING NEW YORK CITY FC II (10-7-9, 42 PTS., 5TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

New York City FC II are one of eight teams battling for the remaining five playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Six points separate fifth place City from 11th place New York Red Bulls II and New York City are just two points clear of tenth place Chattanooga FC. While currently above the playoff line, City have dropped two straight matches and are in danger of dropping out of the top eight.

City have earned just nine points since the beginning of August, a span in which they earned 0.9 points per game through 10 matches. Despite recent form, New York City remain one of the most dangerous attacking sides in MLS NEXT Pro having scored 55 goals, the third most in the league.

Taylor Calheira stands third in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Race with 14 goals, trailing Chicago Fire FC II's David Poreba by three goals with two matches remaining. Calheira scored his first goal since September 6 last week against Philadelphia and will be the team's number one offensive option come Sunday.

Ronald Arevalo plays a supporting role to Calheira up top, having scored six goals to go along with five assists in 23 appearances while team assist leader Piero Elias plays in behind the two forwards in midfield. Elias has contributed seven assists on the year, tied for the fifth highest total in MLS NEXT Pro and has started in six consecutive matches for City.

New York City's defense, an early season strength turned late season crutch, has contributed to City's slide in recent weeks. New York have allowed seven goals in their last two matches and have allowed two or more goals in six of their last seven. After earning four clean sheets through the first half of the season (14 matches), City have managed just one, a 1-0 win against Carolina Core FC on July 27.

