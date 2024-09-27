Inter Miami CF II Prepares to Face Crown Legacy FC Eyeing Historic Achievement

September 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







After a strong collective performance on the road last Tuesday against Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami CF II now prepares to face Crown Legacy FC in one of the most important matches of the season, where securing a point would guarantee them a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. The match is set to kick off on Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. This matchup marks the third and final meeting between the two sides, with a victory for each team during the regular season.

Inter Miami II will play its final home game of the regular season. In front of their fans, they will compete for their first-ever playoff qualification in the Club's history. A draw or a victory would guarantee this historic achievement. The Herons are also looking to keep their momentum going, as they've only suffered one loss in their last 12 matches.

Inter Miami II currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points, coming from 13 wins, seven losses, and six draws.

Meanwhile, Crown Legacy FC will visit Chase Stadium sitting in seventh place in the East after their most recent scoreless draw against Atlanta United 2 last week. In all, Crown Legacy has recorded 10 wins, nine losses, and seven draws, accumulating 42 points this regular season.

