Carolina Core FC to Face Cruz Azul U-23 in International Friendly

September 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA - Carolina Core FC will face Liga MX's CD Cruz Azul U-23 in an international friendly on Saturday, October 12 at Truist Point Stadium at 7:30PM ET.

"We are excited to welcome Cruz Azul to CCFC. Thanks to the hard work and collaboration from the leaders at MLSNP, our club will be providing fans with the opportunity to watch CCFC take on one of the most storied clubs in Liga MX history," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "Our players are looking forward to testing themselves against some of the most talented, young, up-and-coming stars of the Liga MX developmental system."

This friendly will be the first matchup between both clubs and Carolina Core FC's first meeting against an international team. Cruz Azul is the fourth most successful soccer club in Mexican history winning the first division title nine times. Throughout its storied history, Cruz Azul, has recorded 227 wins in Liga MX, in addition to a Concacaf Champions League (2013-14) and Leagues Cup Winner (2019).

Led by international stars Georgios Giakoumakis, Carlos Rodriguez and Jorge Sánchez, La Máquina are currently on pace to win their 10th Liga MX title this season, which would bring the club up to third place all time.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit the Carolina Core FC Tickets website.

