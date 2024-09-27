Preview: Chattanooga FC at Toronto FC II

September 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC in action(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC travels to Toronto FC II for the very first time in a crucial penultimate match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Chattanooga FC will play a competitive match outside of the United States for the first time in club history when it takes on Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium on Sunday.

The Boys in Blue will look for three crucial points to boost its chances of advancing to the playoffs in the club's inaugural season competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

In the last matchweek, CFC grabbed two points in New England thanks to Minjae Kwak's Goal of the Matchweek and Jean Antoine's heroics in the penalty shootout. Toronto FC II lost 2-0 to New York Red Bulls II in New Jersey.

In the first meeting of the season between CFC and Toronto FC II on August 3rd, CFC also secured an extra point in a shootout win after the match finished 1-1 in regulation.

Coaching change

CFC announced the departure of Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood on Thursday.

Interim Head Coach Chris Nugent will take charge of the match in Toronto and the club's regular season finale at home to New York Red Bulls II on October 6th on Decision Day.

Nugent was hired in 2022 to be the assistant coach for Chattanooga Football Club, alongside Underwood. Before arriving at CFC, Nugent served as Technical Director and Performance Analyst for NC Fusion, as well as Assistant Academy Director and Head Coach with Queen City Mutiny. He holds his USSF "A" License and NSCAA Premier licenses.

Know the Opponent

Toronto FC II were recently eliminated from playoff contention, however, the Ontario-based side will be determined to finish the 2024 season strongly.

Led by head coach Gianni Cemini, TFC II currently sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 34 points accrued from 26 matches played and an overall record of 9W-11L-6D-1SOW record.

Forward Julian Altobelli is in red-hot form, having scored in eight consecutive matches. He leads the club with 10 goals on the season, while Jesus Batiz and Lucas Olguin lead the team in assists with three each.

Head-to-head comparison, 2024 season statistics (TOR/CFC)

Goals scored: 39/39

Goals conceded: 45/40

Shots conceded: 305/360

Shots: 286/302

Shots on target: 123/126

Clear-cut chances: 30/21

Corner kicks: 136/99

Cross from open play: 124/137

Goals from outside penalty area: 5/5

Goals from counterattack: 6/5

Headed goals: 3/7

Penalty kicks: 6/3

Converted penalty kicks: 3/2

Shots off the goal frame: 7/8

Goals by substitutes: 6/5

Passes from open play: 11,532/11,357

Successful long passes from open play: 381/350

