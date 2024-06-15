Timbers2 Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw at Austin FC II
June 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Goalkeeper Carver Miller recorded his first career shutout as Timbers2 earned a point on the road against Austin FC II on Friday night at Parmer Field. T2 has earned a result in five of its last six matches.
AUSTIN, Tex. ?- Timbers2 earned a road point on Friday night, playing to a scoreless draw against Austin FC II at Parmer Field. Starting in net for a second straight match, goalkeeper Carver Miller kept his first-career clean sheet as T2 secured its first-ever point against Austin FC II and picked up its fifth result in its last six matches.
On the Road, Again
The match marked the beginning of a three-game road trip for Timbers2. The club has now earned at least a point in four of its six road matches so far this season. T2 will look to pick up its first road win of the season against MNUFC2 on June 26 before closing out the trip with a rivalry match against Tacoma Defiance scheduled for June 30.
Back to Penalties
Timbers2 has now ended each of their previous three matches with penalty-kick shootouts, doing so against Houston Dynamo 2 (5/31) and Ventura County FC (6/9). Notably, T2 is tied with Chattanooga FC for the most penalty kick shootouts in MLS NEXT Pro this season with six, doing so four times on the road.
Goal-Scoring Plays
None
Notes
Timbers2 earned their first-ever result against Austin FC II of the MLS NEXT Pro era.
T2 has now picked up a result in five of its previous six matches.
Goalkeeper Carver Miller picked up his first-professional clean sheet in the draw.
Serge Dinkota is now 2-1-3 since being named Timbers2's full-time head coach on May 3.
Today marked the sixth time so far this season T2 has played to a draw and had to compete in a penalty kick shootout.
Portland has competed in a shootout in each of its last three matches.
Only Chattanooga FC has competed in as many penalty kick shootouts as T2 (6).
Timbers2 are currently amid a three-match road trip, their longest stretch away from Providence Park all season.
The club doesn't return home until it faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC2 on July 6.
Next Game
Following 12 days without a match, Timbers2 return to the road for a mid-day rematch against Minnesota United FC2. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (Pacific) Wednesday, June 26, at National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass?on the Apple TV app.
Timbers2 (3-4-6,?17 pts) at Austin FC II?(2-5-5,?13 pts)
June 14, 2024?- Parmer Field (Austin, Tex.)
Shootout Summary:
1 POR: Neville?- Goal
1 ATX: Touré - Miss
2 POR: Rad?- Goal
2 ATX: Bonachera - Goal
3 POR: Moreno - Goal
3 ATX: Farkarlun - Goal
4 POR: Najib?- Miss
4 ATX: Arellano - Goal
5 POR: Clegg?- Goal
5 ATX: García - Goal
6 POR: Jones-Riley?- Save
6 ATX: Mazzaferro - Goal
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Eisenberg (caution), 90+2
Lineups:
POR:?GK Miller, D Jura, D Clegg, D Rad, D Jones-Riley, M Enríquez (Neville, 90+2), M Mendoza (Santos, 64), M Johnston (Najib, 81), F Linhares, F Penn (Eisenberg, 81), F Bunbury (Moreno, 64)
Substitutes Not Used:?GK Deisenhofer, D Manzo
TOTAL SHOTS:?8?(Penn, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4?(Penn, 2); FOULS:?15?(Eisenberg,?3); OFFSIDES:?0; CORNER KICKS:?4; SAVES:?2
ATX:?GK Alstrup, D Bonachera, D Touré, D Mazzaferro, D De Anda, M Byaruhanga (García, 88), M Louis Jean, M Torres, F Burton, F Pineau (Arellano, 81), F Farkarlun
Substitutes Not Used: GK Cervantes, D Wolff, D Miller, D Spadafora, F Reyna
TOTAL SHOTS:?10?(De Anda, Farkarlun, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL:?2?(Touré, Byaruhanga, 1); FOULS:?13 (Bonachera, 3); OFFSIDES:?2; CORNER KICKS:?3; SAVES:?4
Referee: Kyle Cividanes
Assistant Referees: Seun Yinka-Kehinde, Benjamin Davis
Fourth Official: Sean Caouette
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
