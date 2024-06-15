FC Cincinnati 2 Earn 3-1 Win Against Carolina Core FC in First Trip to Truist Point

June 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 earned three points Saturday night at Truist Point in a 3-1 win against Carolina Core FC. The Orange and Blue (8-4-1, 25 points) stand alone in third place in the Eastern Conference and are four points back of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union II.

Carolina took an early lead in the 19th minute, but the Orange and Blue responded moments later through Brian Schaefer. Schaefer, who has made 13 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2, all starts, tallied his first goal for the club. Schaefer continues his streak of playing all 90 minutes in every match this season for the Orange and Blue.

Cincinnati came out firing in the second half as the Orange and Blue picked up two goals in the span of three minutes. Castellano's 54th minute goal, his first of the season, proved the match winner with Amir Daley giving the Orange and Blue a two-goal lead in the 57th. Castellano earned an assist on Daley's goal, marking his first match of the year with multiple goal contributions.

AS IT HAPPENED

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez, GOAL - 19' (1-0) - Carolina capitalized on back-to-back corner kicks as they elected to play short, passing just outside the box to Facundo Canete. Canete found an open Rodriguez inside the box who found the back of the net for the opening goal of the match.

CIN: Brian Schaefer, GOAL - 22' (1-1) - Cincinnati wasted no time finding an equalizer. A free kick from just outside the box led to a second chance opportunity for Stiven Jimenez who took a long distance shot that deflected off a Carolina defender and fell towards Schaefer. Shaefer rose to the ball and headed home in the upper right corner of the net.

CIN: Jesus Castellano, GOAL - 54' (1-2) - Kenji Mboma Dem drove down the middle of the field and pick out Castellano with a rocket of a pass from Mboma Dem. Castellano finished to give FC Cincinnati 2 their first lead of the game.

CIN: Amir Daley, Goal - 57' (1-3) - Cincinnati found its offensive stride in the second half as they picked up another goal less than three minutes after the second. Jesus Castellano dished a pass to Daley who easily found the back of the net for the third goal of the game for the Orange and Blue.

FC Cincinnati 2 return home to Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadum on June 23 at 7 p.m. as they take on Huntsville City FC in the first game of a three-match home stand. Tickets for FC Cincinnati 2 matches can be redeemed with a SeatGeek account through the FC Cincinnati App.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Carolina Core FC

Date: June 15, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Truist Point

Kickoff: 7:33 p.m. ET

Weather: 84 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CCFC: 1-0-1

CIN: 1-2-3

CCFC - Josuha Rodriguez (Canete) 19'

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Jiminez) 22', Jesus Castellano (Mboma Dem) 54', Amir Daley (Castellano) 57'

LINEUPS

CCFC: Alex Sutton, Derek Cuevas, Kai Thomas, Ibraham Covi, Christian Diaz, Jathan Juarez (Carlos Diaz 58'), Santiago Cambindo, Jacob Evans (Federico Stachuk 81'), Facundo Canete, Josuha Rodriguez (Tyler Freeman 69'), Papa Nidoye (Msunguchi Alenga 58')

Substitutes not used: Robert Bailey, Aryeh Miller, Angel Aguas, Drake Hadeed, Jeremiah White IV

Head Coach: Roy Lassiter

CIN: Paul Walters, Isaiah Foster, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Jesus Castellano (Alejandro Guido 80'), Stiven Jimenez (Yair Ramos 87'), Nico Benalcazar, Amir Daley, Peter Mangione (Moises Tablante 60'), Guilherme Santos, Kenji Mboma Dem (Ben Stitz 65')

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Juan Machado, Connor Stout

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: CCFC/CIN

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 17

Offside: 1 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CCFC - Facundo Canete (Yellow Card) 21'

CCFC - Christian Diaz (Yellow Card) 67'

CCFC - Federico Stachuk (Yellow Card) 84'

CIN - Nico Benalcazar (Yellow Card) 85'

CCFC - Kai Thomas (Yellow Card) 90'+3

OFFICIALS

Referee: John Matto

Ast. Referees: Colin Ashley, Jessica Carnevale

Fourth Official: Josiah Parke

