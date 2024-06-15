Colorado Rapids 2 Search for Positive Result After Picking up Two Points on the Road

June 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (2-8-2, 9 pts) will face off against Ventura County FC (6-3-3, 24 pts) for the first time this season on Sunday, June 16. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT (MLSNEXTPro.com) at University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

Rapids 2 earned their first positive result of the month after drawing 1-1 against Austin FC II at Parmer Field. The two sides faced off in a MLS NEXT Pro shootout at the end of regulation with Colorado, taking the extra point after all five players converted their kicks from the spot.

Austin's CJ Fodrey was first to get on the board in the early minutes of the match but the lead didn't last long as forward Alec Díaz found the team's equalizer right before the half. Díaz's second goal of the year was assisted by Marlon Vargas, marking his first assist of the season and his 11th for the club since joining last season.

The deciding shootout saw Vargas alongside Robinson Aguirre, Logan Batiste, Colton Swan, and Daouda Amadou step up to convert their penalty kicks to seal things and head home with two points.

Ventura County enters Sunday's game on the heels of their third draw of the season, battling to a 3-3 result against Timbers2. Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. proved to be the team's saving grace, finding the equalizer in the final minute of stoppage time and sending the sides to a shootout. Ventura County ultimately took home two points on the night after winning the shootout in a 3-2 performance.

Rapids 2 will now face off against Ventura County, formerly LA Galaxy II, for the first time this season. The two teams have met on two previous occasions during the 2023 season with Colorado dominating the Los Angeles-based team both times. During their last meeting in June of 2023, Rapids 2 defeated Ventura County in a 5-1 victory. First Team forward Calvin Harris notched a brace during the match while Oliver Larraz, Marlon Vargas and Robinson Aguirre all added one of their own.

