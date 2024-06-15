Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Alec Smir to Semi-Guaranteed Contract
June 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Alec Smir to a first team semi-guaranteed contract through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026.
Smir, who last week signed his third Short-Term Agreement with Minnesota United's first team, signed with MNUFC2 at the beginning of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season. Since 2022, the goalkeeper has made 26 game appearances (17 starts in net) in regular-season action. This year, Smir made the start and earned a clean sheet following the 3-0 U.S. Open Cup First Round victory at Chicago House A.C. in March. He was previously on Short-Term Agreements for the Sporting Kansas City match on April 27 and Atlanta United game on May 4.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs goalkeeper Alec Smir to a first team semi-guaranteed contract through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026.
VITALS
Alec Smir
Position: Goalkeeper
Pronunciation: SMUHRR
Date of birth: 4/13/1999 (25 years old)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 183 lbs.
Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas
Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina
