St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2
June 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed Missouri-native midfielder John Klein on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2. Klein will be available for Saturday's MLS match against FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium.
Klein, 24, is having another strong season at CITY2 with four goals and two assists in 12 matches. The Columbia, Missouri, native has recorded the game-tying goal vs. Colorado Rapids 2 and game-winning goal against Tacoma Defiance in back-to-back CITY2 matches. In the last year-and-a-half with CITY2, Klein has tallied 17 goals and six assists in 41 matches played.
Klein has helped CITY2 sit second in the MLS NEXT Pro Supporter Shield standings at 8-2-2 with 27 points.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has signed Missouri-native midfielder John Klein on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2.
