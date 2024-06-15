Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement
June 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Austin FC II News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Alonso Ramírez to a Short-Term Agreement from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II. Ramírez will be available for selection for Austin's MLS match against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, June 15 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Ramírez, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, is currently the captain of Austin FC II. He was a key member of the team which won the MLS NEXT Pro title in 2023 after joining on loan from Atlas FC of Liga MX. In total, he has made 40 appearances for ATXFC II with five (5) goals and two (2) assists to his name.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player age 25 or younger from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four (4) Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (a maximum of 16 total days). An individual player may be included on up to four (4) MLS league season match rosters each season - however, that player may appear in no more than two (2) MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four (4) Short-Term Agreements.
