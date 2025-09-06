Gomez, González, Torres Signed to Short-Term Agreements

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed defender Antonio Gomez, midfielder Adrián González, and midfielder Ervin Torres to Short-Term Agreements from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II. All three (3) will be available for selection for Austin's MLS away match against Sporting KC on Sunday, September 7. Gomez signs his fourth and final Short-Term Agreement this season, Torres signs his third, and González signs his first.

Gomez signed with Austin FC II in February 2024. He has since made 45 MLS NEXT Pro appearances (42 starts), with one (1) goal and one (1) assist. Gomez played collegiate soccer at California Baptist University from 2020 to 2023, making 71 appearances for the Lancers. The 6'2" native of Las Vegas, Nevada earned WAC All-Freshman honors in 2021, Second Team All-WAC honors in 2022, and made the WAC All-Tournament team in 2023 as CBU won the conference title.

Torres has made 49 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for ATXFC II since 2023, 42 of them starts. This season, he has four (4) goals and three (3) assists in 19 games. The 17-year-old is an Austin FC Academy product having initially joined the Club's U-14 team in fall 2020. Torres was an MLS NEXT All-Star in 2023.

Torres made his MLS debut on October 19, 2024, playing the final seven (7) minutes of Austin FC's 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids. In doing so, he became the first player to represent Austin FC at the first team, second team, and academy levels, and the second-youngest player to appear in an MLS match for Austin FC at 16 years and 340 days old.

González signed with Austin FC II in February 2025. In his first season with the Club, he has appeared in 22 of the team's 23 matches with 19 starts. Earlier in his career, he played in the academy systems at CF Pachuca and LA Galaxy, and for the second teams of both the Galaxy and Columbus Crew.

Per the 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four (4) MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two (2) MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four (4) Short-Term Agreements.







