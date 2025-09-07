Rodrigues Nets Debut Goal, But Monarchs Fall Late in 2-1 Loss to Sporting KC II

Published on September 6, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - Real Monarchs (9-7-8, 39 pts, 4th West) fell 2-1 on the road to Sporting Kansas City II (3-17-4, 14 pts, 14th West) at Children's Mercy Victory Field, conceding a stoppage-time winner in the 94th minute.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made five changes to his starting lineup from Sunday's victory, rotating the squad to keep momentum rolling. Goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet reclaimed his spot between the posts, while defenders Gio Calderón and Rubén Mesalles were rewarded with starts after strong training performances. On the flanks, Tommy Silva and Luis Rivera slotted in to provide width and attacking support, aiming to add their names to the scoresheet. In the midfield, Liam O'Gara joined captain Griffin Dillon in the double pivot to anchor possession and dictate tempo. Up top, forward Jesús Barea earned a place in the XI, tasked with leading the line and sparking the Monarchs' attack.

Real Monarchs opened the match on the front foot, pushing numbers forward and earning a series of early free kicks that put Kansas City under pressure. The Claret-and-Cobalt's best chance of the half came in the 29th minute when midfielder Brayan Sandoval found space at the top of the box and fired a driven shot, only to be denied by a sharp save from the Kansas City goalkeeper. Despite creating multiple opportunities, the Monarchs couldn't break the deadlock before the interval.

The visitors entered the locker room with confidence, having controlled much of the possession in the opening 45 minutes and eager to turn its dominance into a breakthrough in the second half.

The Monarchs opened the second half on the back foot as Kansas City nearly struck first with a powerful effort off the crossbar just minutes after the restart. The Monarchs quickly responded in the 57th minute with a chance of its own through Sandoval, who unleashed a curling strike from outside the box that narrowly missed the far post.

In the 79th minute, a special moment arrived as debutant Lineker Rodrigues stepped onto the pitch, marking his first professional minutes after an impressive collegiate career.

The match's breakthrough came shortly after when Kansas City earned a penalty, which midfielder Blaine calmly converted to the left of goalkeeper Kerkvliet. Down in the final minutes of the match, the Monarchs answered back almost immediately- Tommy Silva whipped in a low ball across the face of goal, where Rodrigues met it with a decisive finish to mark his debut with a goal, leveling the score and capping a memorable moment for the young striker.

With the final kick of the match, Kansas City sent in a corner that was met with a bad Monarchs' clearance. Finding the feet of SKC right back on the rebound, Samways unleashed a volley from outside the box deflecting off of a Real Monarchs defender into the net to give the hosts a late minute victory.

Real Monarchs return to the Beehive State hosting Ventura County FC at Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Sunday's match will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

SKC 2: 1 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SKC - Blaine Mabie (Unassisted, 82'): Kansas City was awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute, and midfielder Mabie calmly converted from the spot, placing his shot low to the left of Monarchs goalkeeper Kerkvliet to break the deadlock.

SLC - Lineker Rodrigues (Tommy Silva, 85'): Silva delivered a driven ball across the face of goal, where debutant Rodrigues dos Santos timed his run perfectly and buried the finish, leveling the match and capping his first professional appearance with a memorable goal.

SKC - Anthony Samways (Unassisted, 90+4'): In stoppage time, a poor Monarchs clearance fell to right back Anthony Samways, who struck a volley from outside the box. The shot deflected off a defender and wrong-footed goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet, sealing a dramatic late winner for Kansas City.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet (Will Mackay 90+1); Maximus Jennings, Gio Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Tommy Silva; Liam O'Gara, Grillin Dillon ©; Luis Rivera (Lineker Rodrigues 79'), Owen Anderson (Izzy Amparo 62'), Brayan Sandoval (Matthew Bell 62'); Jesus Barea

Subs not used: Jude Wellings, Jack Ottley, Prince Abban

Sporting KC ll (3-5-2): Jack Kortkamp; Gael Quintero (Anthony Samways 64'), Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke; Shane Donovan, Blaine Mabie, Johann Ortiz (Carter Derksen 71'), Macielo Tschantret (Beckham Udertiz 80'), Zane Wantland (Hal Uderitz 64'); Maouloane Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre (Bryan Arellano 71')

Subs not used: Kael Taylor, Luis Ayala

Stats Summary: SKC / SLC

Shots: 10 / 7

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 9 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card - 57')

SKC: Bryan Arellano (Yellow Card - 77')







