Sporting KC II Defeats Real Monarchs Thanks to Late Anthony Samways Goal

Sporting Kansas City II (3-17-4, 14 points) claimed an incredible win over Real Monarchs (9-9-6, 39 points) thanks to the late heroics of rookies Anthony Samways and Blaine Mabie. Samways' goal on the penultimate kick of the match lifted SKC II past the Monarchs 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Interim head coach Ike Opara picks up his first win at the helm and the first SKC II home win of 2025.

Jack Kortkamp returned to the SKC II starting XI for his 10th start of the season and earned his first win. Pierre Lurot, Gael Quintero and Nati Clarke played in a back three with Mabie and Cielo Tschantret acting as sixes. Shane Donovan and Zane Wantland played out wide, with Johann Ortiz playing in the middle. Maouloune Goumballe and Medgy Alexandre both played up top.

Sporting KC II nearly got on the board at the 10-minute mark after a daring dash into the box by Wantland. The Academy amateur's cross just missed his initial runs before connecting with Donovan on the far side of the box. The Academy alumnus sent a centering pass back into the mix before it was boomed clear. Five minutes later, Goumballe rolled the first shot of the day into the arms of Monarchs goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet.

Again, Wantland came close in the first half when a shot from up close. His touch rolled a tad too far and allowed a retreating defender to slide in and deflect the shot away and out for the first corner of the day. Real Monarchs launched their first shot 30 minutes into the game, forcing Kortkamp to strong-arm the ball away with an outstretched left. That was the final action of the first half.

Neither side made any changes at the break, but SKC II continued to force the issue with Ortiz striking a shot off the crossbar from distance less than two minutes into the final 45. Goumballe got past the defense on a nifty throughball but was caught cleanly from behind by Maximus Jennings. Brayan Sandoval then pushed an effort wide of the mark before Opara made four changes.

The man of the match, Samways, entered in the 64th alongside Hal Uderitz, replacing Quintero and Wantland. Carter Derksen and Bryan Arellano came on in the 71st, taking off Ortiz and Alexandre. The final SKC II sub came in the 80th with Beckham Uderitz joining his brother on the field, subbing on for Tschantret.

Both Derksen and Arellano impacted the match, with Derksen testing the keeper before the offside flag went up on the near side. Arellano then won a penalty for SKC II in the 81st. Mabie stepped up and cooly sent the keeper the wrong way, burying the kick.

Real Monarchs pulled even less than five minutes later off Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos' first professional goal, which he scored in his pro debut. Sensing penalties on the horizon, Real Monarchs swapped Kerkvliet for Will Mackay. After his defender conceded a corner, Mackay was left stuck on the ensuing corner after the ball fell to Samways outside the box. The defender picked a perfect time to score his first professional goal, ripping the back of the net with a wicked half volley through traffic to lift SKC II to all three points.

Sporting KC II will be on the road next Sunday when they take on North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on MLSNEXTPro.com. The group will be back for their final two home matches on Sept. 19 and 28 when they take on Whitecaps FC 2 and Ventura County FC, respectively.

Sporting KC II 2-1 Real Monarchs

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (3-17-4, 14 points) 0 2 2

Real Monarchs (9-9-6, 39 points) 0 1 1

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Gael Quintero (Anthony Samways 64'), Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke; Cielo Tschantret (Beckham Uderitz 80'), Blaine Mabie, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz (Carter Derksen 71'), Zane Wantland (Hal Uderitz 64'); Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre (Bryan Arellano 71')

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Luis Cruz-Ayala

Real Monarchs: Max Kerkvliet (Will Mackay 90+1'); Maximus Jennings, Giovanni Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Tommy Silva; Liam O'Gara, Griffin Dillon, Luis Rivera (Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos 79), Owen Anderson (Izahi Amparo 62'), Brayan Sandoval (Matthew Bell 62'); Jesus Barea

Subs Not Used: Prince Abban, Jack Ottley, Jude Wellings

Scoring Summary:

SKC -- Blaine Mabie 1 (Penalty Conversion) 82'

RM -- Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos 1 (Tommy Silva) 85'

SKC -- Anthony Samways 1 (Unassisted) 90+4'

Misconduct Summary:

RM -- Owen Anderson (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 57'

SKC -- Bryan Arellano (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 76'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC RM

Shots 10 7

Shots on Goal 3 3

Saves 2 1

Fouls 15 14

Offsides 6 0

Corner Kicks 9 1

Referee: Jose Landa

Assistant Referee: Albert Franklin

Assistant Referee: Shane Richards

Fourth Official: Kyle Armstrong







