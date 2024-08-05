Timbers2 Claim Three Points at the Death in Win over the Town FC

August 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

With a penalty-kick goal in second-half stoppage time by Tega Ikoba, Timbers2 earned a 1-0 road win over The Town FC on Sunday night. With the win, T2 moves into a playoff position in the Western Conference standings.

MORAGA, Calif.  - Timbers2 walked away with all three points in a 1-0 shutout victory over The Town FC on Sunday at St. Mary's Field. Tega Ikoba scored Portland's lone goal in stoppage time as T2 became the first visiting team to beat the Bay Area side since the 2023 season. T2's second road win of the season boosted them to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.

Notable Numbers

With his goal from the penalty spot in the 90+5 minute, Ikoba netted T2's latest match-winning goal of the 2024 season to date. Additionally, it marked the first time this season the forward has scored in consecutive games after he recorded a hat-trick against Sporting Kansas City II in the club's last match on July 28 at Providence Park. With four goals, Ikoba is T2's second-leading goal scorer, behind only Kyle Linhares and Josh Penn who have scored five goals each. Additionally, Trey Muse finished with three saves and now holds a 4-2-4 record as T2's starting goalkeeper.

On the Road

Sunday marked T2's second road win of the 2024 season and first since a 3-2 victory over MNUFC2 on June 26. Four of the club's six shutouts so far this season have come on the road. T2 now has just four road matches remaining this season: LAFC2 (Aug. 16), Tacoma Defiance (Sept. 8), Real Monarchs (Sept. 29) and Colorado Rapids 2 (Oct. 6).

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Tega Ikoba (penalty kick), 90+5 minute: After being fouled in the penalty box in a last-minute counterattack, Tega Ikoba stepped to the spot and used his right foot to slot the ball to the bottom-right corner of goal.

Notes

Tonight marked T2's second road win of the 2024 season.

Portland (29 pts.) occupies the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with eight games to play.

T2 has won consecutive away matches against The Town FC dating back to May of 2023.

Ikoba has now scored goals in consecutive matches for the first time this season.

His goal in the 90+5 minute is the latest match-winning goal T2 has scored this season.

Ikoba is second on the team in goals scored (4G) behind Linhares and Penn (5G).

Ikoba has now scored nine career goals in MLS NEXT Pro play.

T2 secured its sixth shutout of the season and fourth on the road.

Muse holds a 4-2-4 record as T2's starting keeper.

Next Game

Timbers2 next returns to Providence Park for a match against Austin FC II. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (Pacific) on Thursday, Aug. 8. Tickets are FREE, and available to reserve through SeatGeek. The match is set to be broadcast on MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (6-6-8,  29pts) at The Town FC (7-6-6,  30pts)

August 4, 2024  - Saint Mary's Field at St. Mary's College (Moraga, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Ikoba (penalty kick), 90+5

Misconduct Summary:

TFC: Leroux (caution), 40

POR: Ikoba (caution), 60

Lineups:

POR:  GK Muse, D Pope (Jura, 73), D Rad, D Clegg, D Ferdinand, D Jones-Riley (Neville, 23), M Enriquez, M Johnston (Moreno, 82), F Linhares (Eisenberg, 73), F Ikoba, F Penn (Mendoza, 82)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Miller, D Nystrom, M Bunbury, M Najib

TOTAL SHOTS:  7  (Pope, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4  (Pope, 2); FOULS:  9  (Rad, Ikoba,  2); OFFSIDES:  1; CORNER KICKS:  1; SAVES:  3

TTFC: GK Sweeney, D Bilter, (Eisner, 79) D Cano, D Walls, D Ibarra, M Blancas (Spivey, 79), M Mendoza, M Leroux, F Edwards (Tsunehara, 88), F Donnery, F Lynch

Substitutes Not Used: GK Guerra, D Chavira, M Rajagopal, M Hernandez, F Cowell, F Allen

TOTAL SHOTS:  15  (Leroux, Blancas, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL:  3  (Leroux, Donnery, Eisner, 1); FOULS:  10 (Cano, 3); OFFSIDES:  4; CORNER KICKS:  6; SAVES:  3

Referee: Pavel Georgiev

Assistant Referees: Melissa Beck, Conrado Garcia

Fourth Official: Justin Fillmore

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

