Inter Miami CF II Heads North to Face Carolina Core on Wednesday
August 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team travels north to take on Carolina Core FC in its next match. The game will take place at Truist Point on Wednesday, August 7, at 7 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF II is looking to build momentum after clinching two back to back victories at home against Huntsville City FC and Crown Legacy FC. The team will also look to keep a clean sheet for the third straight match to record their best defensive record of the whole season. Overall, the team sits 16th in the MLS NEXT Pro standings with 29 points from eight wins, six losses and five draws so far this 2024 regular season.
Inter Miami II will face Carolina Core that currently are 22nd in the standings with a record of five wins, nine losses and four draws for a total 22 points. The road matchup will be the second between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, with Inter Miami II and Carolina Core having played out a 1-1 draw at Chase Stadium earlier this year in May.
