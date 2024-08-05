Carolina Core FC Sign Midfielder Ozzie Ramos

August 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed midfielder Ozzie Ramos.

Ramos, 27, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with San Diego State University (2014-15), with Seattle University (2016-17), with Seattle Sounders U23 (2018), with San Diego 1904 FC (2019) in NISA, with CA Jalisco (2020-21) and CV Fuego FC (2022-23) in Mexico, and Forward Madison FC (2023) in USL League One. Most recently, Ramos made seven appearances during the 2023 USL League One regular season, highlighted by two starts.

"We're excited to bring in Ozzie, as he brings a lot of experience to this group," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Roy Lassiter. "He's a solid defensive midfielder that is versatile and able to play across the backline and middle part of the field. Ozzie is a strong and technical player that we know will adapt well to our system."

The Modesto, Calif., native signed his first professional contract in 2019 with National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) side San Diego 1904 FC, where he logged two goals in 32 appearances. Ramos then signed with Club Atlético Jalisco, whose season was cut short due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Following his time with CA Jalisco, Ramos signed with CV Fuego in 2022. Shortly after, he made 55 appearances for the club from 2022-23, registering two goals and three assists. The next season, Ramos was transferred to Forward Madison FC, where he made seven appearances during the 2023 season.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Ozzie Ramos

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

Date Of Birth: September 11, 1996

Age: 27

Birthplace: Modesto, California

Nationality: United States / Mexico

Last Club: Forward Madison FC (USL League One)

