Real Monarchs Fall to LAFC on the Road

August 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







FULLERTON, California - Real Monarchs (4-11-4, 19pts, 13th in West) fall 2-1 to hosts LAFC2 (9-6-4, 33pts, 6th in West).

Real Monarchs suffer another loss on the road in midst of looking for the first road win of the season. The loss snaps its three-game unbeaten streak in regulation and brings the Monarchs' record to 0-7-2 on the road.

Captain Keller Storlie opened up his 2024 scoring account in the 24th minute. Getting his head on the inswinging corner from Aiden Hezarkhani, the defender sent the ball inside the far post in his 26th appearance with the Monarchs.

Ten minutes later Storlie made a challenge inside the box but got a piece of a LAFC attacker. Luis Mueller converted from the spot, equalizing the match. The Monarchs have conceded five penalties so far in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Mueller concluded the match's scoring in the 84' firing from outside the box for his sixth goal and second brace of the season.

Real Monarchs will return to Titans Stadium on September 23 in its third and final meeting against LAFC2 this season.

Tacoma Defiance will visit Zions Bank Stadium for a Sunday night matchup against Real Monarchs next week before the Monarchs hit the road on its three game road trip. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MDT with tickets available at the door.

SLC 1 : 2 LAFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Keller Storlie (Aiden Hezarkhani) 24': Earning a corner Aiden Hezarkhani sent an inswinging corner to the six. Captain Keller Storlie managed to get his head on the ball, flicking it to the far post for his first of the year.

LAFC: Luis Muller (Unassisted) 35': After Storlie made an attempt at a tackle inside the box LAFC2 handed the ball to Luis Muller. Muller low and firm to the bottom right corner as Monarchs goalkeeper Will Mackay dove left.

LAFC: Luis Muller (Bryan Moyado) 84': As the Monarchs attempted to get the ball out of its defending final third Bryan Moyado intercepted the loose ball. Taking two touches and releasing the ball avoiding a tackle Moyado played the ball to Luis Muller. Upon receiving possession Muller took a big touch cutting inside to lure Keller Storlie out of position before taking two quick touches to his left, getting outside the reach of Erick Holt. With an angle to shoot Muller fired a powerful ball into the bottom left corner beating Will Mackay to the spot.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-4-2): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva (Luis Rivera, 81), Zack Farnsworth, Erik Holt, Keller Storlie ©; Griffin Dillon, Luca Moisa (Izzy Amparo, 82), Matthew Bell (Daron Iskenderian, 66), Omar Marquez (Bertin Jacquesson, 46); Ilijah Paul, Aiden Hezarkhani (Beni Redzic, 58)

Subs not used: Omar Alba, Slade Hall

LAFC2 (4-3-3): T. Hasal (D. Affret, 80); A. Wibowo, C. Diaz, D. Guerra, C. Jaime; M. Evans (A. Aguilar, 66), T. Musto (B. Moyado, 65), J. Terry (M. Wanchope Quiros, 66); L. Muller, J. Hernandez (C. Rosenthal, 66), N. Sullivan

Subs not used: B. Darboe, J. Arteaga, D. Soto, D. Resich

Stats Summary: SLC / LAFC

Shots: 19 / 10

Shots on Goal: 8 / 6

Saves: 4 / 7

Corner Kicks: 9 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 20

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (Yellow Card, 9), Zack Farnsworth (Yellow Card, 25), Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card, 88), 13 total fouls

LAFC: Christian Alejandro Diaz (Yellow Card 45+1), Nick Sullivan (Yellow Card, 90+1), Dylan Auffret (Yellow Card, 90+5), 20 total fouls

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 5, 2024

Real Monarchs Fall to LAFC on the Road - Real Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.