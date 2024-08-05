The Town FC Assistant Coach Jordan Stewart Named Monterey Bay FC Head Coach

August 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Town FC, the San Jose Earthquakes' second team in MLS NEXT Pro, announced today that assistant coach Jordan Stewart has been appointed head coach of USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC and will begin his new role effective immediately.

"Jordan has served our club well for many years in a variety of facets, both on the field as a player, and later on the sideline as a coach with our Academy and second team," said Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch. "He has a great coaching career ahead of him. We want to thank him for his contributions to the San Jose Earthquakes and wish him all the best in this new opportunity with Monterey Bay FC."

A native of Birmingham, United Kingdom, Stewart represented England internationally at the Under-21 and Under-18 levels. He began his professional career primarily playing for various English clubs in the Premier League, The Championship and League One - namely Leicester City and Watford, where he made over 100 appearances with each club. After playing well over a decade in England (1999-2013) and a brief stint in the Greek Super League in between with Skoda Xanthi (2010-11), the standout defender made the move stateside in 2013 to San Jose.

Stewart played in 71 Major League Soccer regular-season matches for the Earthquakes through 2016, starting 68 of them as a defender and notching three assists. Following his playing days, he joined the Quakes Academy in 2022 as an assistant coach.

Last season, Stewart, 42, was elevated to the club's second team, Earthquakes II, to serve as an assistant on head coach Dan DeGeer's staff. Quakes II made the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in 2023 and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals. The team is now known as The Town FC.

This season, The Town FC currently stands in playoff position, ranking seventh place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference with a 7-6-6 record (30 points).

