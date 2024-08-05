Huntsville City FC Appoints Inter Miami CF U-17 Coach Chris O'Neal as Head Coach

August 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the appointment of Chris O'Neal as head coach. O'Neal, who most recently served as the U-17 coach for the Inter Miami CF Academy, will officially join the club on Aug. 6th and make his sideline debut on Aug. 10th against Chattanooga FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

We're delighted to bring Chris in as the new Head Coach of Huntsville City FC, said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. He brings a proven track record of developing top prospects across US Soccer and we look forward to seeing him work with our talented group of players here in Huntsville.

I'm incredibly excited to take on the role of head coach at Huntsville City FC, said O'Neal. We have a fantastic group of players with immense potential to develop into top-tier prospects, a dedicated staff I'm eager to collaborate with, and a vibrant city that consistently shows its unwavering passion for this team. I'm looking forward to a future marked by growth, success, and community pride.

O'Neal comes to Huntsville with vast experience coaching and developing young talent in the United States with both Major League Soccer academies and other youth soccer clubs.

His move to the Rocket City comes after one year as the U-17 head coach for Inter Miami CF, where he helped continue to develop young players. Previously, O'Neal spent five years with the Sporting KC academy, where he served as head coach for both the U-15 and U-17 squads and helped several players receive homegrown player contracts.

During his stint in Kansas City, O'Neal received elite coaching training through a partnership program with the French Football Federation that earned him his Elite Formation Coaching License.

O'Neal also has connections to the Yellowhammer State as both a player and a coach. As a coach, he spent nearly two years as the Team Adidas Director of the Vestavia Hills Soccer Club. As a player, O'Neal spent three seasons playing for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, making 37 appearances for the Blazers between 2001 and 2003.

O'Neal will be available to speak to the media at an introductory press conference on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. In the meantime, fans can purchase tickets to see O'Neal's sideline debut against Chattanooga FC on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. CT.

