Timbers Sign Free Agent Winger Ariel Lassiter

December 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed free agent winger Ariel Lassiter, the club announced today. Lassiter is set to join the Timbers through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

"We are excited to welcome Ariel Lassiter to the Portland Timbers. His experience in both MLS and at the international level will bring value to our group in providing us another solid option within our attack," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy.

Lassiter, 30, joins Portland for his 11th MLS season. In that time, he has logged 149 regular season appearances (76 starts), scoring 12 goals and tallying 15 assists with LA Galaxy (2015-2018), Houston Dynamo FC (2020-2021), Inter Miami CF (2022 - 23), CF Montréal (202 3- 24) and Chicago Fire FC (2024) combined. During the 2024 season, Lassiter scored three goals and tallied seven assists in 27 appearances (25 starts) with Montréal and Chicago.

Internationally, Lassiter has made 32 appearances (17 starts) for the Costa Rican Men's National Team. He has registered two goals and two assists with the senior team, with his first goal coming in the 2021 Gold Cup against Guadeloupe on July 13. The winger made his senior team debut on March 23, 2019, against Guatemala, logging 27 minutes. In 2024, Lassiter made 11 appearances for Los Ticos, notching five 90-minute appearances in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers (June), Copa Ámerica and Nations League play (September-November). At the youth level, Lassiter spent time with the U-23 with both Costa Rica and the United States.

"Ari is someone I've worked with before. He's got a great attitude and will enhance the culture within the team," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. "He has incredible speed and will be a big asset to our roster. I'm very pleased to have him as part of our group this year."

The Turriabla, Costa Rica native began his professional career with Swedish-side GAIS in 2014, making his debut on August 9, 2014. He went on to score one goal in 12 appearances before joining LA Galaxy from 2015-2018. Lassiter was transferred to play in the Costa-Rican top-tier with Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, where he scored 24 goals and tallied 16 assists in 64 appearances (52 starts).

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign free agent winger Ariel Lassiter through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

