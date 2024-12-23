Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Sporting Leadership Hires

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced three additions to the sporting leadership team, naming Darcy Norman as Director of Performance, Eddie Rock as Head of Strategy, and Zayne M. Thomajan as General Manager. Each position will report directly to Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

The appointments of Norman, Rock, and Thomajan complete Berhalter's sporting leadership team, which also includes Sporting Director Gregg Broughton and Head of Recruitment Michael Stephens.

"I'm very excited to welcome Zayne and Darcy to the Fire and to see Eddie transition into this new position," said Berhalter. "With these moves, we have established a strong and cohesive leadership team for the 2025 MLS season. They each bring valuable expertise and experience, which will be essential as we continue to develop a high-performing and collaborative environment."

Darcy Norman, Director of Performance

As Director of Performance, Norman will oversee medical services, physical performance and nutrition, and sports psychology for the First Team, Chicago Fire FC II, and Chicago Fire Academy. As part of his role, Norman will implement evidence-based and cutting-edge performance strategies to maximize player availability and enhance development across all teams.

"It's clear that the Chicago Fire has the ambition and vision to become one of the most successful organizations in the league, with the infrastructure and resources being put in place," said Norman. "I'm excited about the Club's future and eager to help drive performance across our teams. I want to thank Gregg for this opportunity and look forward to getting started ahead of next season."

Norman brings nearly 30 years of experience in performance coaching, rehabilitation, and sports science to the leadership team. His career spans elite athletes and organizations worldwide, including teams competing in major competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA European Championship, and CONCACAF Tournaments.

Most recently, Norman served as the Head of Performance and Performance Coach for the U.S. Men's National Team for six years, working alongside Berhalter. He has also held roles with FC Bayern Munich, the German National Team, and AS Roma. During his time with Germany, the National Team captured the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He holds a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from the University of Washington and bachelor's degrees in biology and kinesiology from Washington State University.

Eddie Rock, Head of Strategy

As Head of Strategy, Rock will collaborate with the leadership team to develop and track a strategic plan, manage a best-in-league analytics team, create a salary cap strategy focused on both short-term efficiencies and long-term sustainability, and lead special projects across the sporting group.

"Joining the Fire in 2017 was a dream come true," said Rock. "Chicago deserves a Club that reflects the values and heartbeat of this incredible city. Our collective passion to make that a reality is stronger today than ever. The best days for both the city and the Club are still ahead."

Rock was promoted to Head of Strategy after spending the past seven seasons as the Fire's SVP of Football Operations. In his previous role, Rock managed roster compliance, the First Team salary cap, and immigration matters, including the process to acquire U.S. Green Cards and P-1 Visas for staff and players. Additionally, Rock collaborated with the business operations leadership team to ensure integration between the sporting and commercial functions. He also worked closely with the sporting operations and performance departments to manage compliance, player care, and onboarding.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Beloit College and a J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Zayne M. Thomajan, General Manager

In her role as General Manager, Thomajan will oversee the daily operations of the Football department, ensuring smooth execution of all Club activities and player relations. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the Football Operations budget, coordinating daily operations, managing the equipment team, and overseeing the overall administration of the Football Operations department.

"I could not be more thrilled to join the Fire," said Thomajan. "Chicago is a Club with an incredibly rich history, and I'm so excited to support its return to winning ways under Gregg's leadership. This is such a special project, and I can't wait to get to work alongside this group of players and staff."

Prior to joining the Fire, Thomajan spent the 2024 season as the Chief Soccer Officer for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), where she assisted the General Manager with the day-to-day management of soccer operations, including the roster and salary cap strategy. During her time with Gotham, the team achieved its highest regular season point total (56), secured its first-ever home playoff match, and advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

Thomajan previously spent time with Austin FC in MLS, serving as the Special Assistant to the President and Sporting Director before transitioning to Senior Manager of Business and Sporting Operations. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University, where she also served as co-captain of the women's soccer team.

