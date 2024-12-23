LAFC Signs Free Agent Forward Jeremy Ebobisse

December 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced the signing of free agent forward Jeremy Ebobisse to a three-year contract through 2027, with a club option for the 2028 season.

Ebobisse, 27, is an eight-year MLS veteran who has scored 60 career regular-season goals and registered 18 assists in 198 games (156 starts). He joins LAFC after spending the last three-and-a-half seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he recorded 34 regular-season goals and 10 assists in 100 matches played.

"Jeremy is a proven forward in our league who has scored goals and been a meaningful contributor to his teams throughout his career," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Jeremy to strengthen our attack as we continue in our ambitions to compete for multiple trophies in 2025. We know Jeremy will be a great addition to LAFC on and off the field."

Ebobisse arrived in San Jose via a trade with the Portland Timbers midway through the 2021 season and went on to score a career-high 17 goals in his first full season with the Quakes in 2022. He notched a second straight double-digit goal-scoring season in 2023 when his 10 strikes helped San Jose qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Originally selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2017 MLS Super Draft by Portland, Ebobisse emerged as a key performer for the Timbers, tallying 26 goals and eight assists in 88 regular season matches, helping lead the club to the 2018 MLS Cup Final. The forward also helped the Timbers win the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament, earning tournament Best XI honors in the process.

Born in Paris, France, before moving to Bethesda, MD at two years old, Ebobisse has represented the United States at the international level, making one appearance with the U.S. Men's National Team vs. Panama on Jan. 28, 2019.

Ebobisse was a member of the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team that won the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which qualified the USA for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Korea Republic. After tallying two goals in three appearances (one start) for the United States in Korea, Ebobisse scored in a 2-1 loss to Venezuela in the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals. Ebobisse also earned two appearances with the U.S. U-23 Men's National Team in 2019.

Ebobisse played for two years at Duke University (2014-2015), registering nine goals and seven assists in 38 appearances. He also played for D.C. United's U-23 team in the Premier Development League in 2015.

A 2023 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award Honoree for his work with the nonprofit Oakland Genesis, he is the Co-Founder and an Executive Board Member of the MLS' Black Players for Change. He was also named a finalist for the 2020 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award.

Name: Jeremy Ebobisse

Position: Forward

Born: 2/14/1997

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 181 lbs.

Birthplace: Paris, France

Hometown: Bethesda, MD

Citizenship: American, French

Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs free agent forward Jeremy Ebobisse through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.