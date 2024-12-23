FC Dallas Acquires Forward Anderson Julio Via Trade from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Defender Sam Junqua and up to $500K in GAM

December 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the acquisition of Ecuadorian international Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake in exchange for defender Sam Junqua, $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM, and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM. Julio will occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Julio is a player we've been monitoring for a long time," Sporting Director André Zanotta said. "He played against us and scored in some of those games. Bringing him to Dallas is huge for us. We believe he fits very well with what Eric Quill wants for our team, and I think he will integrate well into Dallas. We can't wait for him to start with us in January."

Julio joins FC Dallas after spending two seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he made 129 appearances across all competitions. He scored 28 goals and recorded nine assists. In 2024, Julio set a career high with nine goals in the MLS regular season.

Before joining RSL, Julio played for Liga MX side Atlético San Luis from 2020-21, making 20 appearances for the team from San Luis Potosí. A product of Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito's youth academy, Julio made his senior team debut in 2016 and scored two goals in 14 appearances for L.D.U. Quito during his first season. Over the following years, he made 133 additional appearances for L.D.U. Quito, scoring 27 goals and registering 27 assists. Julio led the club to its 11th Serie A title and a Copa Ecuador trophy.

Internationally, Julio represents Ecuador and made his senior national team debut on June 21, 2023, in a 3-1 win against Costa Rica.

Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 27 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Antonio Carrera, Maarten Paes

Defenders (7): Lalas Abubakar, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Nolan Norris, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari

Midfielders (10): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (8): Logan Farrington, Jesús Ferreira, Anderson Julio, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Anderson Julio

Pronunciation: AN-duhr-suhn WHO-lee-oh

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: May, 31 1996 (28)

Birthplace: Pimampiro, Ecuador

Nationality: Ecuador

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 158 lbs.

Last Club: Real Salt Lake

Transaction: FC Dallas has announced the trade of Ecuadorian international Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake in exchange for defender Sam Junqua, 200k 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), 200k 2026 GAM and up to 100k of incentive GAM.

