Inter Miami and Local Audi Dealers Join Forces for Sixth Holiday Toy Drive, Gifting Toys to Pediatric Patients at Miami Cancer Institute

December 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is ringing in the spirit of the season this year with its sixth annual Holiday Toy Drive, proudly presented by Inter Miami CF Premium Automotive Partner Audi!

With generous donations from Audi South Florida Dealers, Inter Miami collected a total of 250 gifts to benefit residents of the City of Miami District 1 which were distributed to children receiving treatment at Baptist Health's Miami Cancer Institute (MCI).

Inter Miami staff swapped computers for toys last week as they took part in a day of gift wrapping for the children at MCI. Each gift was carefully sorted and labeled according to the suggested age of the recipient and the suggested gender, though most gifts were gender neutral for all to enjoy. The donated toys ranged from alphabet blocks and shape-matching exercises for babies and small children, to items designed for 13-year-olds.

Miami Cancer Institute lists the most common pediatric cancers as Leukemia, Lymphomas and brain tumors. Due to the fragile nature of these cancer types, MCI provided support to the toy drive by medically cleaning each donated gift to ensure the safety of their patients.

Each gift was distributed to the children last Wednesday at Miami Cancer Institute's holiday party by Inter Miami CF players, Noah Allen, David Ruiz and Tyler Hall. The event aimed to create a joyful atmosphere for all receiving care at MCI and provided a space for patients to enjoy the wonders of the holidays in lieu of their daily challenges.

Inter Miami prides itself on giving back to the community for its constant support. To stay up to date with the Club's community initiatives, please visit www.intermiamicf.com/news/topics/mls/.

