Tigers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp

August 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The 2024-2025 WHL season is approaching quickly and the Medicine Hat Tigers will officially open training camp later this week.

All players participating in Tigers' training camp will be split into four teams and will play in a round robin tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Training Camp will conclude on Sunday with an intra-squad game.

All games will be held at Co-op Place and will be open to the public.

Below is a full schedule for the games and the rosters for the tournament games.

The Tigers begin preseason action on Tuesday, September 3rd when they travel to Lethbridge to take on the Hurricanes. The Tigers will host their first preseason game on Saturday, September 7th against the Calgary Hitmen at Co-op Place with puck drop going at 7PM. Tickets for the home game are $20 and can be purchased at the Tigers office or by calling (403) 526-2666.

