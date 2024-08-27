Warriors Set to Host 91 Players for Training Camp this Week

August 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The ice at the Hangar will be busy over the next five days as the Moose Jaw Warriors prepare to welcome in 91 players for the team's 2024 Training Camp.

The Warriors open Training Camp with fitness testing on Wednesday and the first on-ice sessions go on Thursday. (Click here for the full camp schedule)

This year's camp will feature 54 forwards, 29 defencemen and eight goalies.

A third of the players at this year's camp will hail from our home province with 33 players coming from Saskatchewan. There will be 24 from Alberta, 15 from Manitoba, 13 from British Columbia, one from Minnesota, one from Washington, one from Texas, one from North Dakota, one from Colorado and one from Czechia.

The 2009-age group will be the largest with 42 players attending this year's camp, including all 11 selections from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Warriors will have 24 2008-born players, nine in the 2007-age group, seven born in 2006, five from the 2005-age group and three 2004-born players.

Of the 91 players attending camp, 36 were drafted by the organization, while 38 are camp invites. There are 10 listed players and seven acquired through trades.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.