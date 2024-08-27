Alscher, Danielson to Participate at NHLPA Rookie Showcase

August 27, 2024

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Defenseman Marek Alscher and center Nate Danielson have been invited to participate in The National Hockey League Players' Association 14th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia.

The event provides presenting sponsor Upper Deck, the official trading card partner of the NHL and NHLPA, the opportunity to capture photographs and videos of the game's top up-and-coming stars in their official NHL uniforms. The 2004-born skaters are expected to begin their professional careers this fall.

Alscher, a third-round selection by the Florida Panthers in the 2022 NHL Draft, enjoyed a productive year in Portland. The Kladno, Czechia native produced a career-best 26 points in 57 regular-season games, along with a plus-32 rating. Alscher played in 178 career regular-season games across three seasons in Portland and he is currently the

Danielson, who was acquired by the Winterhawks ahead of the 2023-24 WHL Trade Deadline, made an immediate impact in the Rose City. The former 9th overall selection of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft recorded 41 points in 28 regular-season games with Portland. He led all Winterhawks in the WHL Playoffs with 24 points in 18 postseason contests and helped the Hawks return to the WHL Championship Series for the first time in ten years.

The complete list of prospects expected to attend the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, including many WHL skaters, are:

Marek Alscher (Panthers), Lian Bichsel (Stars), Gavin Brindley (Blue Jackets), Seamus Casey (Devils), Macklin Celebrini (Sharks), Nikita Chibrikov (Jets), Easton Cowan (Maple Leafs), Nate Danielson (Red Wings), Josh Doan (Utah Hockey Club), Dalibor Dvorsky (Blues), Ivan Fedotov (Flyers), Cutter Gauthier (Ducks), Gage Goncalves (Lightning), Lane Hutson (Canadiens), Nikolai Kovalenko (Avalanche), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (Canucks), Artyom Levshunov (Blackhawks), Logan Mailloux (Canadiens), Matvei Michkov (Flyers), Ivan Miroshnichenko (Capitals), Logan Morrison (Kraken), Shakir Mukhamadullin (Sharks), Bradly Nadeau (Hurricanes), Frank Nazar (Blackhawks), Liam Ohgren (Wild), Zack Ostapchuk (Senators), Noah Ostlund (Sabres), Vasily Ponomarev (Penguins), Matt Rempe (Rangers), Olivier Rodrigue (Oilers), Will Smith (Sharks), Fedor Svechkov (Predators) and Akil Thomas (Kings).

