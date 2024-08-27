Král Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

VANTAA, FINLAND - Adam Kral #10 of Czechia controls the puck against Switzerland in Preliminary Round - Group B action at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Vantaa Trio Arena on April 25, 2024 in Vantaa, Finland. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF)

Král Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2006-born defenseman Adam Král (Havlickuv Brod, Czechia) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

The six-foot-two defenseman was the Broncos first selection (50th Overall) in the 2024 CHL Import Draft in May.

"We're excited to add Adam to our back-end this season," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "His combination of size, strength and mobility will be an asset to our group night in and night out."

Král appeared in 50 games for Bílí Tygři Liberec in the Czech U20 league last season, scoring six times and adding thirteen assists for nineteen points.

In 25 games of international play with Czechia's U18 team, Král recorded three assists while helping Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Král arrived in Swift Current on Monday and will be on the ice at the InnovationPlex for training camp beginning Sunday.

Full details on 2024 Swift Current Broncos Training Camp will be announced later this week.

