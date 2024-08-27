Cougars Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

Prince George, BC - We are quickly approaching the 2024-25 season which begins Wednesday, August 28th, as the Prince George Cougars host their Training Camp with on-ice sessions from Thursday, August 29th to Sunday, September 1st.

Training Camp rosters will comprise returning players, prospects, and free agent invites who will be grouped into five teams: Team Harkins, Team Byfuglien, Team Chara, Team Connolly, and Team Mason.

The five-day training camp will involve daily practices, off-ice workouts, and scrimmages. It will be the first training camp for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft class, including first and second selections Dade Wotherspoon and Cooper Bratton.

The Cougars' "Prospects Showcase" game highlights the second day of Training Camp. Team Souray battles against Team Pogge on Thursday, August 29th. The two rosters consist of listed prospects and free agent invites aged 15-17 years old.

All Scrimmages and ice times are at the CN Centre and are OPEN to the public:

Training Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, August 28th

No On Ice Events

Thursday, August 29th

On Ice Testing + Practices

6:00 pm: PROSPECTS SHOWCASE: Team Pogge vs. Team Souray

Friday, August 30th

8:30 am - Team Harkins vs. Team Byfuglien

10:30 am - Team Chara vs. Team Connolly

3:00 pm - Team Harkins vs. Team Chara

5:00 pm - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Mason

Saturday, August 31st

8:30 am - Team Harkins vs. Team Mason

10:30 am - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Connolly

3:00 pm - Team Harkins vs. Team Connolly

5:00 pm - Team Chara vs. Team Mason

Sunday, September 1st

9:00 am - Team Connolly vs. Team Mason

11:00 am - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Chara

6:00 pm - ROB CHARNEY CUP INTRA-SQUAD GAME - Team Brewer vs. Team Hamhuis

