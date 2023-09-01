Tickets Now on Sale for Toyota Field Concerts

September 1, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - All tickets are now on sale for the six nationally touring concerts that will rock Toyota Field's Bill Penney Toyota Plaza this October.

The advance purchase ticket prices start at just $20 and are listed below. Doors open at 5:30 for each concert. All shows are scheduled to begin around 7 p.m.

Capacity at each concert will be about 1,800. Tickets are limited, so fans are encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible to guarantee admission. Each concert will take place rain-or-shine.

The full concert lineup is below:

Thursday, October 5 - Drake Milligan - Advance Tickets $20

Drake dominated Billboard, iTunes, and claimed the #5 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart with his debut 2023 LP "Dallas/Fort Worth." It had since skyrocketed to #1 on iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and features hits like "Something I'd Do" and "Over Drinkin' Under Thinkin'."

Friday October 6 - Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience - Advance Tickets $27.50

Who's Bad's live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music's one true King. Their power packed performance of Michael Jackson's expansive catalog has united and ignited crowds on almost every continent. As the show opens on a Who's Bad performance, every MJ fans feels the adrenaline and screams at the sight of the unmistakable silhouette. The energy is purely magnetic.

Saturday, October 7 - Saving Abel - Advance Tickets $25

Saving Abel is a Southern hard rock band with catchy hooks and heavy riffs. Their first single "Addicted" broke onto the scene, climbing its way quickly into a cross over hit from mainstream rock to Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40. Their self-titled debut album charted on Billboard's Top 50 and became RIAA certified multi-platinum. This summer, Saving Abel release the chart-climbing and critically acclaimed new single "Fire."

Thursday, October 12 - WARRANT - Advance Tickets $30

An American rock band through and through, WARRANT rose out of Hollywood, CA in the late 80's-early 90's with multiplatinum, chart-topping success. The album "Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich" produced hit singles like "Down Boys" and "Heaven." The band's second album in 1990 spawned hits "Uncle Tom's Cabin," " I Saw Red," and the iconic "Cherry Pie." WARRANT has been headlining a tour celebrating the 30 Year Anniversary of the album and is fired up, tighter than every musically, and can't wait to play all the favorites both new and old.

Friday, October 13 - John Anderson Unplugged - Advance Tickets $50

Country Music Legend John Anderson's hits first started piling up in the 1980's. He had the highest-selling country single in the history of Warner Bros. Music with "Swingin" in 1983. Over the next decade he had Top 10 Hits like "1959," "Chicken Truck," and "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)" of off his debut album. He topped the charts twice over the next two years. "Straight Tequila Night" went #1 in 1992 and the 90's also saw chart topping hits like "Seminole Wind" "When It Comes to You" and "I've Got it Made." His most recent album "Years," released in 2020 was a collaboration with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Saturday, October 14 - Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen - Advance Tickets $30

Almost Queen is a nationally acclaimed touring band. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision needed to deliver the ultimate Queen tribute experience.

The stage for all concerts will be set up just inside the Pepsi gate facing the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza and the concourse. All tickets will be general admission, with fans able to stand on the concourse facing the stage. Entrance will only be available through the Trustmark VIP Gate. Parking at Toyota Field will cost $6 and is available on Clutch!

Toyota Field remains a cashless facility and a clear bag policy will be in place for all concerts, similar to Trash Pandas games.

The Trash Pandas will partner with Sound Source Productions in Madison on technical staging, sound, and lights.

The run of shows will mark a return to hosting premium concerts at the venue. In 2020 and 2021, Toyota Field hosted FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) productions of Zach Williams and Chris Tomlin. In 2022, Flo-Rida and Big & Rich headlined a Toyota Alabama Anniversary celebration.

The Trash Pandas return for one final homestand next week from September 5-10. The six concerts will be part of a fall series of events at Toyota Field that includes Military Tribute Night featuring the USA Patriots Amputee Softball and Team AUSA on Saturday September 16, a Fall Festival on October 28, and the return of the Rocket City Christmas Light Show in November.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.