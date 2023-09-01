Barons Get Burnt by the Biscuits in 12-1 Loss

The Birmingham Barons dropped Game 3 to the Montgomery Biscuits by a score of 12-1. In the loss, the Barons collected six hits and used five total pitchers.

The two foes both kept each other out of the scoring column in the first inning, however, the Barons bats were able to snag the first hit of the night. After LHP Ky Bush's three-up three-down top of the first, Alsander Womack smacked a single to center field to get the home side going. Birmingham unfortunately did not get anything else going in the inning.

In the second, Montgomery snagged the first two runs of the ballgame. The Biscuits collected their runs on an RBI double and a force out grounder. The Barons tried to respond but were sat down three-up three-down.

The Barons bats may not have mustered much in the next two innings; however, Bush kept the Biscuits corralled. Bryan Ramos was the lone hit in the two innings with a single in the bottom of the third. The two-run deficit kept until the top of the fifth inning, where the Biscuits scored two more runs to pad their lead. Montgomery in the fifth scored their runs on an RBI triple and a throwing error by Sebastian Rivero. Bush was relieved with one out to left to go by RHP Yoelvin Silven. The starting southpaw ended his 4.2 innings pitched with four hits, four runs, three earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

The Biscuits continued to add in the sixth as they finished the inning with four more runs to their name. Montgomery got after Silven as he finished his 1.0 IP with five hits, four earned runs and one strikeout. Silven was relieved by RHP Chase Plymell, who secured the final out in the sixth.

Plymell continued into the seventh as the Biscuits kept on racking up the runs. Montgomery in the top half of the seventh scored three more runs to make the score 11-0. In the bottom half, the Barons put together back-to-back hits from Tim Elko and Rivero. With Runners on-base, Birmingham's Luis Mieses singled to right field and scored Elko for their first run of the game.

In the eighth, the Barons opted to hand the mound to LHP Gil Luna, putting an end to Plymell's 1.1 IP. The right-hander finished with three hits, three earned runs, one walk and one strikeout. Luna collected two quick outs in the eighth, however, gave up a home run to Junior Caminero before the final out of the inning.

In the ninth, Luna was relieved by RHP Jared Kelley. Luna finished the ballgame with one hit, one earned run, one home run and one strikeout in his lone inning of work. Kelley finished off the appearances on the mound for the Barons in four batters. The right-hander ended his duties with one hit, zero runs and two strikeouts.

The Barons bats gave the home crowd a little hope as Yoelqui Cespedes doubled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Birmingham was finished off the game on the next batter with a ground out.

Birmingham now finds themselves down 2-1 in their third to last series of the 2023 season. The Barons turn their efforts to Game 4 as they are set to have RHP Mason Adams make his debut in Double-A.

