Biloxi Wins Game Four 4-3

KODAK, TN - The Tennessee Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers played another thrilling game on Friday night, and once again the Smokies came up just short, falling to Biloxi 4-3 for their fourth straight defeat.

Biloxi starting RHP Carlos Rodriguez (8-5) picked up the win, allowing three runs in six innings, while Smokies starting RHP Walker Powell (11-6) saw his streak of seven straight victories snapped, giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

This Friday night showdown featured early fireworks, as both teams connected on several haymakers in the early innings. The Smokies opened the scoring in the first, taking a 1-0 lead on a Matt Shaw single that scored BJ Murray from third.

Biloxi jumped in front 2-1 in the second on a towering two-run shot from Jeferson Quero.

Tennessee immediately answered back, with a two-run homer of its own from Andy Weber to go back up 3-2.

The Shuckers weren't done though. They drew even on an RBI single from Wes Clarke in the third, and went up 4-3 on a solo shot from Jackson Chourio (who extended his hitting streak to 12 games) in the fifth.

At this point, the game seemed to immediately turn into a pitcher's duel. The Tennessee bats cooled down after the early innings, as Rodriguez retired nine straight batters to turn off the faucet on the Smokies, and the Biloxi bullpen was able to hold the lead.

Still, after some admirable relief pitching of their own, Tennessee had opportunities to capitalize late.

The Smokies had six baserunners in the final four innings, but failed to bring home the tying run.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:00 P.M. at Smokies Stadium. Kohl Franklin (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Smokies, and he will face off against Biloxi's Christian Mejias (5-10).

