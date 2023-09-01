Kyren Paris Joins Angels for MLB Debut

September 1, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - One of the Los Angeles Angels' brightest young stars is taking his talents to baseball's highest level. On Friday, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kyren Paris from the Rocket City Trash Pandas for his Major League debut.

Paris is expected to make his MLB debut for the Angels this weekend when they play the Oakland A's at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the same ballpark he grew up attending games at as a child from nearby Oakley, California.

"It's a special moment for Kyren to be able to make his Major League debut, and to do it at home in Oakland makes it even more memorable," Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said. "His best baseball is still ahead of him and I'm super excited to see what's next."

Paris will become the 26th former Rocket City player to make his MLB debut (25th for the Angels) and the ninth to do so in 2023 after Nolan Schanuel, Jordyn Adams, Trey Cabbage, José Soriano, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman, Zach Neto, Kolton Ingram, and Victor Mederos.

Paris has spent the entire 2023 season with the Trash Pandas and has been one of the top performers in the Southern League. In 113 games, Paris batted .255 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 79 runs scored, 88 walks, and 44 stolen bases. He currently leads the Southern League in walks and runs scored while tying for second in stolen bases.

"He's a dynamic player who has a chance to impact the game on both sides of the ball," Schatzley added. "His skillset and ability are matched by his character and his maturity."

In the month of August, Paris has been especially stellar, leading the Southern League with a .452 on-base percentage in 25 games while adding 15 stolen bases and 26 walks, both top in the Southern League as well.

Paris leaves the Trash Pandas as the team's All-Time stolen bases leader with 49, five ahead of Bryce Teodosio. Paris also departs tied for the longest on-base streak in Rocket City history at 29 games. The streak began on July 27 and continued through his last game on August 30. In that span, he hit .287 (29-for-101) with 31 walks for a .463 on-base percentage. The 29-game on-base streak tied Ryan Aguilar and Logan O'Hoppe, who both accomplished the feat in 2022.

Currently ranked by MLB.com as the Angels' number six prospect, Paris originally made his Double-A debut for the Trash Pandas just over a year ago on August 31, 2022. In 14 games for Rocket City last year, he batted. 359 with three home runs, eight RBI, and five stolen bases while also appearing in two of the Trash Pandas' playoff games.

Paris, 21, starred at Freedom High School and became the highest draft pick in school history when the Angels selected in the second round in 2019. He had committed to attend the University of California but chose to sign with the Angels and begin his professional career following the draft.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.