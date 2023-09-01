Mesa's Walk-off Homer Sends Wahoos to 6-4 Win

September 1, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Victor Mesa Jr. on game night

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Victor Mesa Jr. on game night(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - Victor Mesa Jr. has enjoyed a flair for dramatics at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The centerfielder did it again in a big way Friday night following a lengthy rain delay and tied game, blasting a towering, 2-out, 2-run, walk-off home run over the right field wall to lift the Blue Wahoos to a 6-4 victory against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

It was his second homer of the game and his second walk-off homer this season. On July 22, he blasted the first walk-off grand slam in franchise history in a 12-8 win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It also became the Blue Wahoos' third walk-off win via a home run this season.

This one, however, may have been the most satisfying.

After taking a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning, the Blue Wahoos were tied in the eighth inning when a massive storm struck the ballpark. It happened after the Lookouts were retired in order in top of the eighth.

A 1-hour, 9-minute delay ensued.

Blue Wahoos reliever Jefry Yan earned his third win with some clutch pitching in the ninth inning and a great defensive play by Blue Wahoos left fielder Tanner Allen, a Mobile native.

Yan allowed a lead-off single, then committed a balk to move the Lookouts' Matheu Nelson into scoring position at second. But Yan got next batter James Free to pop out. The Lookouts' Ivan Johnson followed with a liner to left that Allen caught with a sensational dive, then threw out Nelson before he got back to second to end the inning on a double play.

With two outs, none on in the bottom of the ninth, Nasim Nuñez drew a walk. Nuñez was playing in his first game in more than a week after sustaining an injury against Biloxi. He came back by going 3-for-4, all singles, plus reaching on the pivotal walk in the ninth.

Mesa followed by hitting a low fastball from reliever Steve Branch high into the thick air, then having the wind continue to carry the moon shot over the right field wall to end the game.

The Lookouts' right fielder Rece Hinds, a former Niceville High star returning to Northwest Florida for the first time, had a big night with a pair of solo homers that helped Chattanooga back into the game.

The Blue Wahoos jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Mesa's solo blast over the right-center wall before newcomer Jake Thompson connected on a two-run single. He joined the club Friday from the Miami Marlins' High-A affiliate, the Beloit Sky Carp.

Cody Morissette provided the Blue Wahoos their fourth run with a solo homer in the fourth inning. But the Lookouts bullpen kept Pensacola in check until the ninth.

It was only the Blue Wahoos' second win in nine games against the Lookouts, who suffered a six-game sweep three weeks ago in Chattanooga and won the Southern League North Division first half title.

Prior to game and the rain, fans entering Blue Wahoos Stadium received a special collectible on Eury Pérez Bobblehead Night sponsored by Kia Autosport of Pensacola. The likeness of Pérez, who pitched for the Miami Marlins Friday against the Washington Nationals, had him holding the team's 2022 Southern League trophy.

The game was stopped at 8:43 p.m. before the Blue Wahoos batted in the bottom of the eighth inning. The grounds crew consisting of Blue Wahoos front office staff raced to get the tarp on the field before the rain fell.

The Blue Wahoos will now try to win another in the fifth game between the teams on Saturday. Blue Wahoos lefthander Jonathan Bermúdez (3-5, 5.07 ERA) will go against Chattanooga righty Chase Petty, making his Double-A debut.

It will be a Fireworks Saturday, sponsored by Budweiser and featuring a post-game display.

Pregame activities will begin at 5:45 p.m., including ceremonial first pitches and special guest introductions. The official first pitch of the game will be at 6:05 p.m.

The game will be available audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.