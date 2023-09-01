Biscuits-Barons Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The fourth matchup of a six-game series between the Biscuits (67-56) and the Birmingham Barons (46-77) was postponed due to inclement weather on Friday evening at Regions Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2 with the first game scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM CT. Montgomery will have a chance to win their third consecutive series if they can sweep Birmingham tomorrow.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium for one more regular season series against the Chattanooga Lookouts starting on September 5. The series will include a Fan Design T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 7; Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 9; and will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 10.

