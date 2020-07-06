Tickets Available for July 9 and 10

July 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





Do you like donuts? Do you like fishing? We've got some great games for you!

On Thursday July 9, check out Bearscat Bakehouse Donut Day at the ballpark. The Bismarck Larks will wear their trademark unique DONUT JERSEYS! They will be up for auction during the game. And of course there will be great baseball as the Bismarck Bull Moose host the Larks. First pitch is at 7:05pm.

Then Friday is Fishing Friday with Moritz Sport and Marine! Someone will have the opportunity to win a $55,000 Ranger boat by playing an on-field game! The Mandan Flickertails will try to stay in first place with a win over the Larks. First pitch is at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.