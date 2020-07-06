Larks and Eide Raise over $22,000

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler teamed up for their first ever car wash event on July 3. The car wash was free for all 164 cars at "Clark's Car Wash." Freewill donations to Bismarck Public Schools were encouraged. Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler said they would double match all donations. They did much more than that.

In front of a sold out (but socially distanced) Larks crowd, Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler president Jesse Peterson announced their full donation. That donation totaled $22,070. $2,070 was raised at the event, and Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler donated $20,000.

"We all went through the challenges of COVID-19," Peterson said. "We really felt for what school teachers and staff had to go through this spring. We feel that it's important for us to do our part to give back to the community."

The car wash event featured mascots, players and staff from the Larks, as well as Bismarck Bobcats' mascot Scrrratch and Eide employees. Townsquare Media brought a remote DJ for even more entertainment.

Learn more about the event at Larksbaseball.com.

